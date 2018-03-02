Council discusses Access Cowling

Members of London City Council met for a short meeting on Thursday evening.

Council President Joe Russell was excited to announce that the Access Cowling project made it into the state’s Capital Budget. It will be voted on in the state’s House of Representatives next week before making its way to the Senate for another vote. If passed, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will act as fiscal officer and administer the funds to the City of London.

Mayor Patrick Closser was especially grateful for the effort people put in to get the project on the budget.

“I of course want to thank State Sen. Bob Hackett and State Rep. Bill Dean for getting it in there, but I also want to thank Amy Rees and Jennifer Hagmeier for the amount of work they have done,” Closser said. “Also, I want to thank everyone in the community who wrote letters, e-mails or called on behalf of the project.”

Less enthusiastic about the state of things was London resident, Greg Ellars, of Shady Avenue.

Ellars said that he and his neighbors were concerned about the lack of attention the city had given them regarding the city’s ubiquitous drainage problem.

“People are getting tired down there of things not getting done,” Ellars said.

In the summer, some people could not go outside for the mosquitoes, he said.

He has not received satisfaction from complaining about the situation to the health department either.

The appointments for the two vacant council seats will be announced by the Republican Central Committee on Tuesday, March 6.

The seats for Ward 1 and Ward 3 are presently vacant.

A single person, Andrew Hitt, is vying for Ward 1 seat.

Ward 3 has four possible choices for the single appointment:

• Anthony Smith — Pastor of Revive Baptist Church in Downtown London;

• Amy Gammell-Gould — Finance/IT for Nationwide Insurance;

• John Stahl — former councilman; and

• Jeremy Collins — owner of a pizza shop.

Registered Republicans can still lobby for the prospective appointee of their choice by contacting the Madison County Republican Party Central Committee at: http://www.madisoncountyohrepublicans.com/home/contact.

Council also did its first reading of Resolution 108-18, sponsored by Councilman Henry Comer. The resolution basically states that the city will adopt the code of sanitation, hygiene, and maintenance for houses as set forth by Madison County Public Health.

The 45-year-old regulation can be found at: http://co.madison.oh.us/health/MCPHhousingregs1972.pdf.

London resident Greg Ellars addresses city council about the neglect he feels the city is showing the residents of Shady Avenue in regard to insufficient drainage at the council meeting Thursday. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/03/web1_GreggEllarspiccol.jpg London resident Greg Ellars addresses city council about the neglect he feels the city is showing the residents of Shady Avenue in regard to insufficient drainage at the council meeting Thursday. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

