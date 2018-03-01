West Jefferson holds health fair

Residents of West Jefferson can fight the rain this weekend by participating in a community health fair.

The West Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department and Madison Health are sponsoring a health fair event Saturday, March 3, at the village’s Community Center. According to the release, “‘March On For Better Health’ will showcase countywide agencies, nonprofits and businesses that promote positive health and wellness.”

West Jefferson Parks and Recreation director, Marci Darlington, said the event is something new that she hopes interests residents.

“We’ve never really done something like this so I don’t know how the response will be,” she said. “But if it’s something that goes well, we can look into making it an annual thing.”

The idea to do the fair was inspired by a variety of activities in the village that culminated into a larger health event.

“They did a fair at Norwood Elementary that went well. I think people are more health conscious these days and have an interest in it,” Darlington said. “I’ve also started to get questions about exercise classes at the Community Center which we’ve also started.”

The event has a special guest lecturer, Chris Ruden, who is in town for the Arnold Classic, and he will speak on two different topics: healthy habits and limitations.

Ruden is an elite powerlifter, entrepreneur, model and motivational speaker. Born with a congenital birth defect leaving him with only two fingers on his left hand and a shorter left arm, Ruden has given many talks on health and wellness along with his motivational talks on overcoming limits for success.

“I had been on Facebook and saw a story on him. I decided to read it and thought his story was interesting,” said Darlington. “It just so happened he was going to be in town for the Arnold event, so I reached out and he said he’d be happy to do it.”

There will be concessions available to residents attending the event as well as samples and give-a-ways from exhibitors.

In keeping with the theme of heath awareness, there will be free diabetic testing, blood pressure screenings and chair massages.

Lecturer Times and Topics

Line Dancing Demo — 10:30 a.m.

• Presented by Darla Byers

“What to Know About Cold and Flu” — 11:15 a.m.

• Presented by Mark Robbins, The Happy Druggist

“Limitations Are Self Imposed” — 12:15 p.m.

• Presented by Chris Ruden

• A talk geared toward middle to high school students

“Healthy Habits Through Fitness and Nutrition….It’s Not As Hard As You Think!” — 1:15 p.m.

• Presented by Chris Ruden

• A talk for adults wanting to make changes in their lives

“Clinical Warning Signs” — 2:15 p.m.

• Presented by Ryan Van Pelt, Darby Creek Counseling

• How to spot someone suffering with depression and substance abuse issues

The event is Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Jefferson Community Center, 221 S. Center St. It is free and open to the public.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

