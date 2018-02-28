Contribution makes big impact on and off the field

Madison Health will donate $50,000 over the course of the next five years to Madison-Plains Local Schools, offsetting the cost of the district’s athletic training programming.

Through a collaboration between Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Madison Health, athletic trainer Jon Gillespie attends all varsity sporting events held in the district and is available after school to work with students to prepare them for events and practices.

Gillespie’s involvement and professional certification equips him to treat and prevent injuries, improving the outcomes of student athletes. He can assess symptoms of concussions, provide emergency first-aid care and carry out an athlete’s rehabilitative program.

Madison Health’s financial commitment to Madison-Plains and the greater community makes a significant impact.

“We are very appreciative of this contribution,” Superintendent Tim Dettwiller said. “This partnership is an example of our commitment to seeking solutions that allow us to provide students and their families the best resources available.”

Madison Health opened its doors in 1962 and has worked hard to fulfill its mission and vision of providing exceptional healthcare for the people who live and work in Madison County and surrounding communities.

At the presentation of the first donation of $50,000 for the athletic training programming from Madison Health to Madison-Plains Local Schools are from left: Michael Browning, CFO at Madison Health; Jennifer Piccione, Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services at Madison Health; Mark Mason, President of the Madison-Plains Board of Education; Dana Engle, CEO at Madison Health; Tim Dettwiller, Superintendent of Madison-Plains Local Schools; and Matt Mason, Athletic Director at Madison-Plains High School. Contributed photo