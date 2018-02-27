Plain City Council addresses park issues

Clearing up old business seemed to be the focus of the Plain City Village Council meeting Monday. Council members worked through the passing of a series of ordinances and resolutions pertaining to a number of village improvement issues.

Ordinances dealing with the park, water, sewer and street were all passed and put on third and final readings.

During the reports section of the meeting, Mayor Darrin Lane expressed some concern about an electrical building at Pastime Park.

“We have a building that houses three-phase electric and (the electrician) feels that it is very unsafe to have,” Lane said. “His recommendation was, for us, since we don’t use three-phase, is to get rid of that building as soon as possible.”

Three-phase electric provides power through three alternating currents which allows the power supplied by all three currents to remain constant.

Lane recommended that council appropriate $10,000 to its removal, going beyond the estimated $7,700 to handle additional issues.

“We have to have asbestos and lead check. We’re pretty sure it’s going to have lead paint,” he said. Village solicitor Paul-Michael Lafayette wasn’t present at the meeting so no legislation could be drafted. The concern was moved to a future meeting.

The village is also continuing its search for two members to join their Board of Zoning Adjustment (BZA) committee.

“We only meet as needed,” said council member Shannon Pine. “We will entertain any variances to the zoning code and any code violation matters that are brought before the Board of Zoning Appeals.”

All residents interested in the BZA committee are encouraged to contact the mayor or village council members.

Council concluded the meeting with an executive session recommended by village administrator Kevin Vaughn to discuss matters related to economic development.

Plain City council meetings are held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. and are open to the public.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

