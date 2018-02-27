Plain City Lions provide funding for book exchanges

Eight Little Free Libraries will soon be popping up around Plain City thanks to help from the Plain City Lions Club. The local organization recently provided funding for the building material so the libraries will soon be ready for use by local residents. The project is a collaborative effort of several Plain City organizations. Jonathan Alder art students are also participating by painting several of the boxes.

The Little Free Library organization is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange. It’s a nonprofit organization that inspires a love of reading, builds community, and sparks creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.

The book exchanges come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common is a small wooden box of books. Anyone may take a book or add a book to the exchange. It provides 24/7 access to books and encourages reading in the community. Each book exchange library has a unique, personal touch.

The book exchanges function on the honor system in that everyone contributes to ensure there are always books inside. Any person may contribute or take books, and when you take a book, you do not need to return that same book but can bring back any book. If you want to give a few books, simply put them in a Little Free Library book exchange near you. The organization’s website, www.littlefreelibrary.org, has a world map to find one of the libraries in your area. According to the site, there are more than 65,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 80 countries.

The Plain City Lions Club provides funds for international and state Lions organizations and projects, but most funds go to many local charitable organizations of the Plain City area. If you are interested in learning more about the club, contact any Lion, or go to their website at http://e-clubhouse.org/sites/plaincity/ or visit their Facebook page.

