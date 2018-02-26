Rain leaves standing water across county

Water receding into the field on U.S. Route 42 north of Taylor-Blair Road on Monday. Continuous rain last week and into the weekend left much of Madison County’s waterways and fields flooded. The county has a reprieve from the rain Monday and Tuesday before more showers move into the area Wednesday continuing through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

