Spring flower sale starts Feb. 27

It is once again time for the St. Patrick’s School’s Spring Flower Sale. The sale kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and runs until Wednesday, March 14. Delivery day is Thursday, May 10. Orders may be picked up at the school, from 2-6 p.m.

The Spring Flower Sale is a St. Patrick’s Home & School Association (PTO) fundraiser. The purpose is to aid students of St. Patrick’s School by providing support for their educational and recreational needs, and to promote open communication between administration, teachers, and parents. The Spring Flower Sale is the Home & School Association’s largest fundraiser of the year and typically raises $8,000-$9,000 annually. Support of this fundraiser helps fund such things as educational field trips, assemblies (i.e. COSI on Wheels), technology (iPads for middle school students), the library program, and upgrades to security.

Foertmeyer & Sons Greenhouse is once again supplying them with a colorful mix of annuals, perennials, vegetables, herbs and hanging baskets.

The brochure is available online at: http://www.foertmeyerandsons.com/springflowersalecatalog.

Extra brochures are available at St. Patrick’s School or St. Patrick’s Parish.

Orders may be placed online at: https://app.fundraiseit.org/shop.php?code=1EC3D

Additionally, orders may be made at the school office, through a St. Patrick’s student, or you may contact Patti Carpenter through the school 740-852-0161 for further information.