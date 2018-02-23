Drug bust leads to arrests

Three people were arrested Friday morning following a search of 151 S. Oak St. in London by the Madison County Major Crimes Task Force, according to a news release from London City Police.

The warrant was executed around 8:45 a.m. through the combined efforts of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, London City Police Department, and Franklin County Sheriff SWAT Team. The raid stemmed from an ongoing investigation of suspected drug trafficking at the residence, the release stated.

According to Madison County Sheriff Jim Sabin, unspecified amounts of crystal meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin were found on the premises by officers performing the bust.

Cash and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated, according to the release.

Several people were found at the residence at the time of the incident, some of whom were later released by the officers.

Only three individuals charged with criminal activities were named in the release.

Emily Patton, 35, of London, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, Sabin said.

Andrew J. Shaw, 40, of London, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business and jailed, as he became combative with SWAT deputies during the raid, according to the release.

Shaw has a laundry list of offenses, going back to 1996, including assault, receiving stolen property, breaking and entering, and possession of criminal tools.

Brennan Bell, of London, who turned 30 on the day of his arrest, had his bond revoked because he already had a pending case for drug abuse.

Bell also has an extensive record dating back to 2006 ranging from underage drinking, receiving stolen property, domestic violence, to attempted escape.

The 151 S. Oak St. property is owned by Bill Shaw, according to the Madison County Auditor’s website.

The investigation remains ongoing by the task force.

Community members are always encouraged to report suspected trafficking to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or the London Police Division.

Tips can be sent anonymously on the Sheriff’s website and through LPD’s MyPD app.

Officers raid a house at 151 S. Oak St. in London about 8:45 a.m. on Friday. Three arrests resulted from the bust. Brennan Bell Andrew Shaw Emily Patton

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

