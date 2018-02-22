Scholarship money given to schools

Two traditionally rival Madison County school systems received $4,000 Saturday evening, as the recipients of the second annual Martha Geib Cruise-In fundraiser.

The Martha Geib Cruise-In Committee (MGCIC) presented representatives of both Madison-Plains and London City Schools with checks totaling $4,000 during half-time at the annual non-league basketball game held in the Madison-Plains High School gym.

The committee overseeing the event was created to honor the memory of London City Schools Board of Education member and pediatrician, Dr. Martha Geib.

It had its genesis in the work that Geib and others in the congregation of First Presbyterian Church had committed themselves to in raising scholarship funds for students at London High School.

Members of the congregation wanted something to do something to continue Geib’s legacy — to her commitment to education and children in general, and so they coordinated with an already existing event and christened it the Martha Geib Cruise-In.

That first year, the event proved to be a success, raising nearly $4,000 to be given to the London High School Academic Achievement Boosters, according to MGCIC member, Stephanie Huddleston.

“This second year was an even greater success with 80 cars participating,” Huddleston said.

It was doubly successful in monetary terms— as proceeds climbed from $4,000 to $8,000. And because of the expansion, the MGCIC decided an additional school system would benefit from its growth.

Huddleston and the other members on the committee (Marci Bogenrife, Melissa Canney, Cindy Clifton, Connie Dwyer, Christina Finney, Bonnie Hamilton, and Kelly Snyder) would like to thank all the people in the community for their generosity and dedication to make the event happen.

They would also like to remind everyone to mark their calendars for the third annual Martha Geib Cruise-In, scheduled to take place at the Bogenrife family farm on State Route 38 South in London on Sunday, July 29.

Members of the Martha Geib Cruise-In Committee present Madison-Plains and London City Schools with checks totaling $4,000 each at the basketball game between the two schools held at the Madison-Plains High School gym Saturday, Feb. 16. The money is raised for student scholarships in honor of the late Dr. Martha Geib, who was serving as a board of education member for London City Schools when she passed. From left are: committee members Marci Bogenrife and Christina Finney; Madison-Plains High School Principal, Dr. Matt Unger; committee members Kelly Snyder and Connie Dwyer; London High School Principal Chad Eisler; and Marshall Geib, husband of Martha Geib, representing London High School Academic Achievement Boosters and the Geib family. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_DonationGeibpiccol.jpeg Members of the Martha Geib Cruise-In Committee present Madison-Plains and London City Schools with checks totaling $4,000 each at the basketball game between the two schools held at the Madison-Plains High School gym Saturday, Feb. 16. The money is raised for student scholarships in honor of the late Dr. Martha Geib, who was serving as a board of education member for London City Schools when she passed. From left are: committee members Marci Bogenrife and Christina Finney; Madison-Plains High School Principal, Dr. Matt Unger; committee members Kelly Snyder and Connie Dwyer; London High School Principal Chad Eisler; and Marshall Geib, husband of Martha Geib, representing London High School Academic Achievement Boosters and the Geib family. Contributed photo

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

