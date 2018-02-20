St. Pat’s to host luau and auction

Grab your pineapples and coconuts and drift on over to St. Patrick’s Elementary School, 226 Elm St., London, for its 13th annual Dinner Auction fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 24.

This year’s event is an Hawaiian luau in which guests are invited to cast away their winter doldrums with a night of fun, friends, and feasting in an island oasis atmosphere in February.

Tickets for the event are $30 each, and are available for purchase at the school and parish offices.

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with a dinner and drinks.

A tropical menu offers a variety of appetizers, including: artichoke dip, cocktail wieners, and fruit skewers to sweeten the palate. Three different kinds of pulled pork, as well as pulled chicken with two sauce options, will be offered. Side dishes include salad, macaroni and cheese, green beans, and scalloped corn — all dinner items catered by Legacy Purebreds.

And if that isn’t enough, you will really flip your grass skirt over the assortment of cupcakes from the local Vallery Farmhouse Bakery.

Guests will also be entertained by comedians and the graceful moves of hula dancers.

“The dinner auction committee has done a wonderful job,” said Dr. Jake Froning, St. Patrick’s School Superintendent, “probably the best since its inception.”

The festivities also include both a live and silent auction.

Items up for bid in the live auction include: tickets to Disney World, a week-long stay at a Las Vegas condo, student art projects, a 4-H hog and more.

More than 50 assorted baskets (several of them themed and put together by the school’s classrooms), King’s Island tickets, and handmade wooden furniture will be part of the silent auction.

All proceeds of the event will go to St. Patrick’s Elementary school.

“I encourage everyone to come out and have a good time,” said Froning.

If it could speak, the school might say, “Aloha oe no kou kākoʻo” or “Thank you for your support.”

For more information visit the school’s Facebook page at: facebook.com/stpatricklondon.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

