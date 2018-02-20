Date set for trail ribbon cutting

Another section of the Ohio to Erie Trail will be ready to ride in London this spring, according to the Friends of Madison County Parks and Trails (FMCPT).

At the county commissioners meeting on Monday, members of the FMCPT board announced the ribbon cutting ceremony for the trail connection of Maple and Walnut Streets will be Saturday, April 7 at 1 p.m.

The date coincides with the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s sixth annual Opening Day for Trails, a nationally recognized event that kicks off the spring trail season. Wayne Roberts, FMCPT Executive Director, cleared the date with county engineer, Bryan Dhume, who will oversee the progress on paving the trail.

“We strive each year for something. Last year it was for U.S. Bicycle Route 50,” Roberts said. “This is what we’re striving for and he said yes. He plans on having it ready and it’s okay for us to go ahead and do preparations for the ribbon cutting.” The ceremony would take place at the location of last year’s trail groundbreaking off Maple Street, across from the Roberts Pass opening.

Funding for the construction of the trail has come in the form of donations from various county businesses. Roberts said FMCPT is trying to raise the money internally without the need for grants.

“We’re up 72 percent which is about $56,000,” he said. “We need a little more than $20,000 more to meet our goal.”

Park Board members are also working with commissioners and county administrator Rob Slane to find a Park District Supervisor who would help to take over some of the responsibility now held by the FMCPT.

“We’re trying to transition to FMCPT having less of a role and getting the Park District to be more of a true organization that can oversee the trail,” Roberts said. “Making that transition will be a difficult and involved process.”

No decisions have been made since the board is still making the supervisor position more concrete.

“That will be something we decide at a later time,” Roberts said.

A map sits at the opening of the Roberts Pass Trail at its meeting of Maple Street. County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony last year on the property across from the trail which will serve to connect the bike path to Walnut Street. A ribbon cutting event is planned for April 7.

Park board discusses update of donations and progress

