Honoring law enforcement

Residents in Plain City can show their support for law enforcement by stopping by Yoder’s True Value and picking up a free blue colored light bulb.

As of Friday afternoon, the hardware store had around 15 bulbs left according to store owner, Perry Yoder.

“People started coming in yesterday and we’ve given out between 45 and 48 bulbs,” Yoder said. “If we run out and there’s a demand for them, we can order more. I could get them in next week.”

The bulbs were purchased by Plain City mayor Darrin Lane.

“It’s just something that I wanted to do, something that could let people in Plain City show their support for police and what they do,” Lane said. “I bought them personally, not with village money or anything, and Perry ordered a case of 60.”

Displaying the lights became popular following the shooting deaths of Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli who were killed in the line of duty on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The officers were laid to rest following services on Friday. People in the community honored the fallen officers by replacing their porch lights with the blue bulbs — a gesture mirrored by others in central Ohio, including the lights on the LeVeque Tower in downtown Columbus. Bulbs were handed out in Westerville where the hardware store witnessed early morning lines.

Back in Plain City, village police officers participated in a community prayer event at the Presbyterian Church Thursday evening.

“It was a really nice thing to do for our officers,” Lane said. “Something to show we care.”

Members of the Plain City Police Department took part in a community prayer at Plain City’s Presbyterian Church Thursday. The service was held to bless the PCPD and recognize the two fallen officers in the Westerville shooting on Feb. 10. From left are: Lt. Tom Jaskiewicz, Ofc. Stephen Drake, Ofc. David Drudy, Det. Philip Greenbaum, Sgt. Tharon Prather, Ofc. Ryan Flowers, Chief Dale McKee and Ofc. Josh Hirtzinger. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_PCCops-1.jpg Members of the Plain City Police Department took part in a community prayer at Plain City’s Presbyterian Church Thursday. The service was held to bless the PCPD and recognize the two fallen officers in the Westerville shooting on Feb. 10. From left are: Lt. Tom Jaskiewicz, Ofc. Stephen Drake, Ofc. David Drudy, Det. Philip Greenbaum, Sgt. Tharon Prather, Ofc. Ryan Flowers, Chief Dale McKee and Ofc. Josh Hirtzinger. Contributed photo

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.