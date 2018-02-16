TSC donates pet food to Humane Society

Dogs and cats at the Madison County Humane Society (MCHS) will have plenty to eat thanks to the Tractor Supply Company (TSC) in London.

The business donated 68 bags of pet food to the MCHS on Jan. 9 — a fact that surprised Humane Society volunteer, Cathy Rogers.

“In the past, we haven’t had someone to go pick anything up,” Rogers said. “When I got there, I thought it was only going to be a little bit. I get over there and it’s 68 bags.”

Some of the donated food goes to feed animals at the society; however, a large portion goes to the Madison Correctional Institution dog program. Inmates are trained as handlers who can then offer canine obedience training. The dogs are taught verbal commands, socialization and crate training.

“We’ve been working with them for years and it really works out for both the dogs and the handlers,” said Rogers. “It’s really a great program.” She added that receiving donations really helps the MCHS since their budget isn’t large.

Sara Boyd, store manager at TSC, said they are more than happy to help.

“More often than not, animal shelters and rescues depend greatly on food donations to support the pets they take in that await adoption,” Boyd said. “Our goal at Tractor Supply is to do our part in helping adoption efforts in our community because we know that pets are more than just dogs and cats, they are family.”

Donating the food is something TSC has been doing for years and are able to do so through their vendor buy-backs.

“This food is stuff that we haven’t sold for whatever reason, whether its something the customer’s dog doesn’t like or just the wrong stuff,” said Boyd. “We get credit on it and can tape it up and send it out. This way viable food isn’t going into a dumpster.”

TSC participates in a number of pet adoption events throughout the year. This is the third time they have donated to the MCHS and look forward to continuing the relationship.

“This is the first time we’ve done it in a few years,” Boyd said. “We’re happy to be able to build that relationship.”

