U.S. Senate candidate heads to West Jefferson

The Village of West Jefferson will have the opportunity to meet a candidate running for U.S. Senate Friday.

Republican Melissa Ackison will be at the West Jefferson Community Center at 7 p.m. for a meet-and-greet that is open to the public. Ackison is a resident of Union County and co-owner of Ackison Surveying LLC in Circleville with her husband, Rich.

She said representatives in Madison County reached out to her to make the appearance as a way to support a fresh candidate in the race against current senator Sherrod Brown. The previous front-runner for republican senate was Josh Mandel until he withdrew from the running on Jan. 5.

“As a grassroots candidate, you’ll never be backed by the establishment,” Ackison said. “Your best way to get out there is to hold these local rallies.” She cited the success of Donald Trump as being an inspiration to get out and talk to the people.

Ackison has a blue collar background, having grown up on the west side of Columbus. She is the mother of four children, one of whom is currently deployed to the Middle East for the U.S. Army. She said having a background in business has allowed her to bring an honest perspective to approaching politics.

“Most candidates’ talking points are your traditional, conservative points,” she said. “The difference with me is I actually have the ability to do something to make changes. I’m going to look at legislation that affects the small business owner and do what’s best for them.”

Currently, there are four other candidates for the republican primary: Don Elijah Eckhart, Michael E. Gibbons, Dennis Jones and Jim Renacci.

She said she supports the President’s agenda and has been invited to Washington, D.C. on two occasions to meet with members of the Trump Administration. According to her website, “she may not have any formal political experience, she has a lifelong history of fighting for the American people.”

“I think the people need to know that there is a candidate out there willing to fight,” she said. “I am a person just like everyone else; I am just like you.”

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

