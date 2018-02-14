Students recognized by London school board

The London City School District Board of Education began its February meeting Tuesday evening by recognizing several “most improved” students for this school year.

As part of its improvement process, the district and each individual school updates and monitors improvement data three times a year. The focus of this process is not only to improve organizationally, but more importantly, to help each student make progress.

Students recognized at the February Board meeting have demonstrated significant academic and personal growth, and are great examples of the district’s mantra of “London possible.”

The following students were nominated by their principals and school staff, and recognized by the board:

• London Elementary — Aiden Jackson, Nick Boring, and Jase Cox;

• London Middle School — Jozlyn Fisher, Conner Lacey, and Selena Wallace;

• London High School — David Kennedy, Andrew Ramsey, and Abbie Jones.

During the school spotlight portion of the meeting, the board heard updates from London Middle School and the group called the “Lunch Bunch.”

What started with the occasional student wanting to eat her lunch with school counselor, Maureen Henry, grew into an organized, structured group of students that meet monthly during lunch time.

The Lunch Bunch program is designed to help foster student relationships through various activities and group discussion topics ranging from kindness and decision making, to dealing with depression and anxiety.

“More and more people have come along … and believe me it gets very crowded,” said eighth grader and Lunch Bunch participant, Maddie Calborn.

The board also met new Tolles Superintendent, Emmy Beeson, who shared an update from the district’s local Career & Technical Center.

The board approved the course guides for both London Middle School and London High School, and they will soon be uploaded to each school’s web page.

Before approving them, however, board member, Marvin Homan, expressed his consternation as to why there were no accounting or businesses classes (aside from those tied in with vocational agriculture) being offered.

“I didn’t see where there were any accounting or business classes,” Homan said. “One of the industries out there that has a shortage of good people that are graduating is accounting … and I find it shocking that in our high school we don’t even have a class.”

On Tuesday night the board also:

• Held a first reading on the school academic calendars for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. The board will vote to adopt both calendars at its March meeting.

• Approved a recommendation to purchase a new 78 passenger bus from Blue Bird using permanent improvement funds. The district is currently researching several used buses to replace other buses, which are quickly nearing the end of their usefulness.

• Approved a recommendation to enter into a performance contract with Tyler Technologies to provide transportation management services including software, hardware, and other application services. The system will assist the district in improving efficiency in terms of transportation routing and staffing, and will be utilized to assist with enrollment forecasting.

• Approved an annual College Credit Plus agreement with Clark State Community College.

• Accepted a 65 inch interactive whiteboard from the class of 2018, which will be installed in the London High School commons in order to display announcements and other programming.

Meeting highlighted student achievement and growth

