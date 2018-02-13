Mt. Sterling looks to clean up village

Mount Sterling Mayor Billy Martin wasn’t talking trash when he admonished the residents to clean up their act during the village council meeting Monday night.

He and Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Dill made it known that they were working hard on a new nuisance and abatement ordinance.

“Because the lack of nuisance and abatement for the last 10 or 15 years, to be quite honest, some households in this community look horrible,” he said.

“And it’s inexcusable, and we’re not going to tolerate it anymore as a community,” said Martin.

Dill was of a similar mind when he stated: “Just be prepared if you’ve got junk automobile parts, junk cars, trash, piles of wood, piles of tree limbs … things like that. We’re working on a front porch ordinance. We’re gonna be nice, but we’re also gonna be firm.”

Council woman Tammy Vansickle said that concerned residents could report future violations through the village website.

Residents can rest assured that all of their complaints will be looked into — no matter how small, Vansickle said.

Martin said the village administration will lead by example and begin upkeep on all village owned properties once the weather breaks.

Other issues discussed were attempts to recoup monies from outstanding water bills and the progress on the block watch.

Utilities clerk, Misty Vance, expressed the difficulty in trying to track down some village residents and get them to pay on their sometimes extensive back bills.

Due to an antiquated and faulty system, she was having to resort to trying to match addresses with records in the auditor’s office to determine who was living in a place at a given time.

It is hoped that the new automatic, computer-controlled meters will help remedy this situation in the future.

The village is currently owed approximately $6,500 in delinquent payments, she said.

Ten-day shut off notices are imminent.

The department is willing to make payment arrangements, so residents should not hesitate to contact them, she added.

As far as the block watch is concerned, board members were eager to get it going.

According to the mayor, he wants the village to be accountable but also offer the oppurtunity to volunteer.

The following resolutions and were ordinances were passed during the meeting:

• A resolution authorizing Fiscal Officer Courtney Bricker to transfers funds from OPERS to Social Security

• A resolution authorizing the appointment of Sara Thompson to the financial planning and supervision commission for the Village of Mount Sterling

• An ordinance amending the 2018 budget and making appropriations for the village’s current expenses during the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018

• A resolution authorizing the mayor or his designee to sign the renewal of insurance with the insurance agency Rinehart Walters-Danner

A resolution did not pass as a result of not being seconded.

The resolution authorized Fiscal Officer Courtney Bricker to pay D & S, a collection agency, a sum of $814.51 invoiced to Praxair Distribution, Inc. for the supposed shipment of a large cylinder of acetylene to the village under the instruction of previous management.

As the purchase was not authorized by council (and said cylinder not known to have ever been seen by anyone of the current administration or village employees), the bill was not legal and never paid.

The matter now resides with Mount Sterling’s legal counsel, Mark Pitstick.

By Andrew Garrett

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

