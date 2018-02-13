Tolles to hold food drive for FFA Week

To celebrate the upcoming National FFA Week, the Tolles Career & Technical Center’s FFA Chapter will be hosting a food drive to benefit the Plain City Food Pantry. The chapter will start on Monday, Feb. 19 and run through Friday, Feb. 23.

They will also host a door-decorating contest under the theme: “What does agriculture mean to you?” Throughout the week, the chapter will give out daily trivia, facts, crop information and gifts, all centered around agriculture and education.

There will also be a “Kiss the Pig” contest in which Tolles staff will volunteer as contestants and other staff members and students will vote through donations for who they want to win. The winner will then have to kiss Lenny, a pig owned by Tolles teacher, Brian Fowler, Monday, Feb. 26.

Money from the event will go to CROP (which used to stand for Christian Rural Overseas Program but the name has been simply changed to CROP) and Church World Service to help end hunger.

FFA Week is a nationally recognized celebration but Linda Shuler, FFA advisor and instructor with Animal Management & Services at Tolles, said the actual festivities come down to the students.

“It’s really up to them what they want to do and how they want to celebrate it. It can be different year to year,” Shuler said. The FFA Chapter at Tolles is a combination of the Outdoor Career Program and the Animal Management Program which totals 38 students.

“We have students from all of our area schools,” Shuler said. “They are all different. But the Tolles chapter allows kids to be involved who might not have the opportunity at their school.” Jonathan Alder Local Schools, the district closest to Tolles’ campus, doesn’t have an FFA program so this allows students interested in joining the program to do it.

The program also affords the students the ability to get out of the classroom.

“One thing we’ve done in the last four or five years is go to Camp Muskingum in eastern Ohio,” Shuler said. “The kids really seem to enjoy it. Out of my students I think only five didn’t go last year.”

The FFA camp, located in Carroll County, has been offering services since 1942. Students take the three day trip at the end of September or the beginning of October.

“FFA Camp and National Convention are probably the two biggest things our kids look forward to,” said Shuler. “With all the different schools at Tolles, this really provides a unique opportunity to learn.”

Tolles FFA students gather at Camp Muskingum in September. Contributed photo