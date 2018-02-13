Madison-Plains plans for National FFA Week

The Madison-Plains FFA Chapter is preparing for National FFA Week which runs Feb. 19-23. Madison-Plains FFA has multiple activities planned for the student body to participate in.

In the spirit of FFA week, the Madison-Plains FFA Chapter would like to congratulate a few of their members for their accomplishments in the past month. The first person we would like to acknowledge is Sara Sampson. Sara represented Madison-Plains FFA at the Sub-District Novice Creed Speaking Contest. She placed second and is moving on to the District 6 contest. Madison-Plains wishes her the best of luck.

The next group of students Madison-Plains FFA would like to acknowledge is the Madison-Plains Meat Judging Team. The Meat Judging Team has been eager to start their journey this year and Madison-Plains FFA sent two students to the Ohio State Meat Clinic, hosted by Dr. Lyda Garcia and her students. This clinic was full of fun activities and taught our students what meat science was all about.

A week after the clinic, the Chapter’s Meat Judging Team competed at the Buckeye Invitational hosted by The Ohio State University, and placed eighth. This contest was the first of many and the Meat Judging Team is just itching to get back in the cooler for their next contest. Madison-Plains has never been more excited!

Monday: No School

Tuesday: Team building Tuesday!

• Wear Camo, Play Kahoot, Win a Free Day

Wednesday: Teacher Lunch

• Wear your MP FFA Gear!

Thursday: Should’ve been a Cowboy

• Wear your cowboy attire

Friday: If you can’t pick a side: Green v. Red (John Deere/Case)

Submitted by Haylee Henry Madison-Plains FFA news reporter.

