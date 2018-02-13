London FFA students raise awareness

“Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve” is the motto for Future Farmers of America (FFA).

Members of the London High School chapter strive to achieve these goals through a variety of class service projects, including an event held during National FFA Week.

This year, the London chapter sponsored the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society as its charity with its “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser. Students are encouraged to bring in pennies, nickels — any kind of change — to be accumulated in a friendly competition before being donated to the society.

The class collecting the most change in each school receives a pizza party. Prizes such as computers, electronics and sports equipment are presented to the top schools in each area, according to the “Pennies for Patients” website.

The competition was organized by Vocational Agriculture/FFA advisor Dana Snyder’s fourth period Agricultural Business class — all of the students in the Vo-Ag curriculum are FFA members.

For an added twist, the London chapter included a “Pie Your Teacher in the Face” component in an effort to get classmates to more easily part with their quarters.

For 25 cents, students can put their names in a jar, and at the end of the competition, a name will be drawn. Whomever’s name is drawn can then choose from a list, the teacher he or she would enjoy “serving” with a pie.

The students were so dedicated to the cause that they started an entire week before National FFA Week proper, coordinating their efforts to include London High School Cancer Awareness Week. The entire student body wore colors on specific days to create awareness of individual types of cancers — white for lung cancer, pink for breast cancer, etc.

London High School FFA president, Trent Hart, left, and secretary, Elizabeth Oney, right, count out change for the "Pennies for Patients" fundraiser Tuesday. The London FFA chapter is collecting money to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press London FFA representatives drop off 357 pounds of chicken raised by the animal science class to the H.E.L.P. House for their Thanksgiving Outreach. From left are: Kennedy Fellure, Nick Berchtold and Katie Hill. Contributed photo