Alder board spotlights Lovejoy family, students

The staff at Jonathan Alder Local Schools presented an award for “years of valuable service” to members of the Lovejoy family at the district’s Board of Education meeting Monday night.

Charlie Lovejoy, owner of the former Lovejoy’s Market IGA in Plain City which closed in December, was present to accept the award with his wife, Cindy, and mother, Mary Lou, whose husband, Paul “Bud” Lovejoy, ran the company for 50 years.

“Their family, generations of family, have been a part — and really the fabric of the Jonathan Alder Local School District,” said Gary Chapman, the district superintendent. “It has been quite a pleasure and an honor to be able to not only recognize them this evening, but to have their friendship.”

The award was presented by Plain City Elementary School principal, Kelly Hicks, Canaan Middle School teacher, Tammy Stalnaker and administrative assistant, Denise English.

“I know how hard you worked to be a part of this community,” Stalnaker said. “The district needed to say thank you for all that you’ve done to support our schools, to support our children in their many stages of life.”

A spotlight was also put on the partnership between Jonathan Alder Junior High School and Tolles Career & Technical Center IT and Engineering programs. The highlights came in the form of a presentation demonstrating the work of seventh and eighth grade students in those programs.

“For me, the purpose of education is for kids to figure out what their passion is and what their skill is and then figure out where that meets a need in the world,” said Emmy Beeson, superintendent at Tolles. “I think we do that in career tech.”

Seven students presented a variety of technical projects with assistance from engineering teacher Justin Creps and IT teacher Saker Alexander.

The projects varied from using Google Spreadsheets to evaluate the cost of products in the marketplace to building a 3D printed model of a trumpet. Students used software tools to explore bringing their personal projects to life.

Although each project dealt with realizing the individual’s vision, the lessons from each experience were ones students could transfer to the workplace in the future.

“The partnership has been wonderful for our building,” said junior high principal Clint Hayes. “Some of the things you see are so neat and opportunities our students wouldn’t normally get.”

In other routine meeting business on Monday, school board members:

• Approved the Music Booster donation of a 2005 Continental Cargo trailer with a $4,400 value.

• Approved anonymous donations of a combined $140 to Plain City and Monroe elementary cafes.

• Recognized high school student Natalie Haines for earning five awards at the 2018 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards which was presented by Columbus College of Art and Design.

The Board of Education’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 12, at Monroe Elementary School.

Family recognized for service to community and students present engineering/IT projects

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

