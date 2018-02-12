Midway applies for infrastructure grant

With the approval of the Madison County Commissioners, the Village of Midway is applying for a competitive grant to aid in their neighborhood revitalization plan.

Village mayor Renee Hall and councilwoman Janet Ervin met with commissioners on Monday to discuss the application for the Community Development Block Grant Program which would bring $500,000 in funds to replace and update infrastructure in the village.

“We’ve got some of the things that the people have recommended they’d like to do with the money if we qualify,” Ervin said.

With the help of Whitaker Wright, a consultant with Community Development Consultants of Ohio, Midway council members began a process of seeking grant qualification. To qualify, the village would have to have a low-to-moderate income (LMI) level among its residents.

“In the 2010 census, Midway appeared as 40.35 LMI,” Wright said. “That wouldn’t have qualified them.” However, Wright assisted the village in surveying its residents to accurately collect their current income and bring their LMI level up to date.

“Based on those surveys, they were at 52 LMI,” Wright said, allowing them to qualify for the grant.

Additionally, more than a hundred houses were surveyed in December to gauge what sorts of changes residents would like to see. Among them are repairs to streets, drain pipes, and improvements to the park in town.

The village would also to like to replace a tornado siren which had previously been removed.

Although the funds would go to infrastructure, Ervin said she would also like to see things go to recreation.

“I’d love to see something for the kids,” she said. Specifically, they are hoping to add playground equipment to the village park.

“We know only so many are given out a year,” Ervin said. “We’d just like to see our village prosper.”

Representatives from the Department of Job and Family Services and the Department of Family and Children also met with commissioners to introduce new members to their staff. On Jan. 8, Jennifer Coleman became Family Council and Systems of Care coordinator. Coleman had previously been Community Inclusion Manager for the county’s Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“Family Council is a body of representation of all of the sectors of the different agencies and our stakeholders in the community,” Coleman said. Many of the programs and changes within the organization stem from the Family Council meetings.

“A lot of good work is being done here and we wanted to highlight who’s involved,” Coleman said. “With the new staff members and position changes, we wanted the commissioners to be refreshed on who we are and what we do.”

Also present at the meeting were Heather Hill, Family Services Wraparound Manager; Amanda Hampton, Prevention Education Programs Manager; and Rebecca Pettit, Service Coordinator for Early Intervention.

