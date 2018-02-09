Jackson officially arraigned

The London man connected with the shooting death of William N. Benson was officially arraigned in Madison County Common Pleas court on Friday.

Tevin Jackson, 24, was indicted on one count of aggravated murder stemming from the Jan. 22 shooting at Lamplight Court in London which resulted in the deaths of Benson and Justin Coffey. Jackson and Coffey attempted to break into the residence of Benson and roommate, Zachary Edmond in an attempt to take marijuana and cash.

Jackson had originally appeared in the Municipal Court for his initial arraignment but the case was dismissed by Assistant Prosecutor Nick Atkins and then moved to a special grand jury.

“Just prior to that arraignment, the grand jury had met and found probable cause and approved the charge,” Atkins said. “With the grand jury’s approval, we moved to Common Pleas.”

The timeline of the case has varied since Jackson turned himself into police on Jan. 28. Madison County prosecutors have been working closely with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to gather evidence on the case.

“We’re working with BCI and at this point, we’ve started to receive more information,” said Atkins. Along with the aggravated murder count, Jackson may be brought up on additional charges, likely including attempted robbery.

Jackson was represented in court by John Paul Rion, an attorney with Rion, Rion and Rion in Dayton who said, “(Jackson) is pleading not guilty.”

Now that the formal arraignment has taken place, the case will move to an informal pretrial scheduled for Feb. 26, then to a formal pretrial on March 23 and finally a jury trial on April 2.

Initially, Jackson’s bond was set at $1 million which, according to Judge Eamon Costello, “will be continued over.”

Jackson is currently being held at Tri-County Regional Jail in Mechanicsburg.

Shooting suspect charged with single count of aggravated murder

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

