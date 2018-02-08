Rotary Club gives awards

The London Rotary Club bestowed the awards for their annual “Service Above Self Award” at the club’s annual luncheon on Thursday.

Five honorees received the “Service Above Self Award” and one individual the “Rotary Four Way Test Person of the Year Award.”

The awards were given to London residents who demonstrate commitment to meaningful service locally or internationally — with an emphasis on humanitarianism and volunteerism.

“Rotary is a fellowship of noblemen,” said club Vice President Brendan Shea, presenter of this year’s awards, as he quoted from the July 1951 edition of The Rotarian Magazine. “Not a hereditary nobility, but a nobility that must be earned and re-earned … nobility is measured by its obligations, not by its rights and privileges … service above self.”

The nominees should pass the Four Way Test which asks of their achievement: Is it the truth; is it fair to all concerned; will it build goodwill and better friendships; and will it be beneficial to all concerned?

The day’s highest honor, the “Rotary Four Way Test Person of the Year Award,” went to Sue McClelland.

McClelland exemplified the noble pursuit of service above self throughout the various turns in her career. As a social worker, she worked to bring education and prevention programs to children sharing the message of healthy choices and the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse.

Later, McClelland received her calling to become a minister, where she shared the message of Christ’s love to her congregation and the greater community.

After receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer, McClelland took the opportunity to further improve the lives around her by advocating early screening and detection; by becoming a well-known face for Madison Health’s “Cure Your Fears Campaign”; and by continuing outreach and advocacy as a volunteer at the Madison Health Cancer Center.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this award,” she said before counting her many blessings.

“And so while I am a recipient of a lovely award and I thank you most graciously for it, it’s because I am blessed with amazing people in my life. Thank you, and keep up your good service in the community — I know all the good things you do — I read about them, and I applaud them, and Madison County is blessed because of it,” she concluded.

The recipients of the “Service Above Self Awards” were as follows:

• Ruth Gorman, recognized for her outreach work for the London Public Library in a variety of ways such as representing the organization in the community at local churches, nursing homes, day care centers, and hospitals — including organizing the LPL volunteers for 16 years; development of the Pathways Program for creating work opportunities for students with disabilities; and presenting monthly programs at area nursing homes for residents, among other things. Gorman is also a member of Family Council and First Presbyterian Church.

• Brittany Noble, honored for her volunteer work at London Elementary School where she heads the Parent Teacher Organization, treating it with the commitment one gives a full-time job. She also is closely involved with the student meal program, Sufficient Grace and the Raider Rack, a free store for students in need.

• Lisa Jackman, recognized for being a volunteer with London Youth Football and Cheer, LABC and London fast pitch softball, London Parks and Recreation, and Access Cowling. Jackman is also an active participant with the London Community Association and the Rib and Jazz Fest Committee.

• Dale McNeal, honored for his efforts as president of the London Recovery Project, where he provides recovery services on a daily basis for those seeking rehabilitation from addiction. He countlessly spends himself — his own energy and his own money — putting others before himself so that they can experience the freedom in recovery that he has.

• Marshall Geib, who is current secretary and treasurer of the London Rotary Club. Geib has served at every level of leadership on the London Rotary Board. He is also member of the Friends of the London Library Board, the Madison Health Foundation (as a Keystone Society member), president of the Academic Boosters for London High School, and serves on the Board of Elders for the First Presbyterian Church. Geib has steadfastly continued to put others before himself despite the personal losses of the past few years. His strength, faith in God, and willingness to share his son, Clayton’s, far-reaching legacy of service above self have been exemplary for all.

The London Rotary Club bestowed the awards for their annual "Service Above Self Award" London Rotary Club's annual awards luncheon on Thursday. From left are: Rotary vice president Brendan Shea, Dale McNeal, Sue McClelland, Lisa Jackman, Jason Noble and Jaxon Noble, Marshall Geib, and Nick Adkins.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

