WJHS students in competition

A trio of West Jefferson High School singers earned top honors in the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) Solo and Ensemble Competition, held Saturday, Jan. 27 at Pickerington North High School. Nathaniel Dersom, who performed ‘Rolling Down To Rio’ by Edward German, Loraine Stone (‘Si mes vers avaient des ailes’ by Reynaldo Hahn), and Nicole Evans (‘O Mio Babbino Caro’ by Giacomo Puccini), each earned superior ratings by the judges. The students — all juniors — are under the direction of Rachel Armas, and accompanied by Jacob Boyer. From left are: Armas, Evans, Stone and Dersom.

A trio of West Jefferson High School singers earned top honors in the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) Solo and Ensemble Competition, held Saturday, Jan. 27 at Pickerington North High School. Nathaniel Dersom, who performed ‘Rolling Down To Rio’ by Edward German, Loraine Stone (‘Si mes vers avaient des ailes’ by Reynaldo Hahn), and Nicole Evans (‘O Mio Babbino Caro’ by Giacomo Puccini), each earned superior ratings by the judges. The students — all juniors — are under the direction of Rachel Armas, and accompanied by Jacob Boyer. From left are: Armas, Evans, Stone and Dersom. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_wjhsomeapiccol.jpg A trio of West Jefferson High School singers earned top honors in the Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) Solo and Ensemble Competition, held Saturday, Jan. 27 at Pickerington North High School. Nathaniel Dersom, who performed ‘Rolling Down To Rio’ by Edward German, Loraine Stone (‘Si mes vers avaient des ailes’ by Reynaldo Hahn), and Nicole Evans (‘O Mio Babbino Caro’ by Giacomo Puccini), each earned superior ratings by the judges. The students — all juniors — are under the direction of Rachel Armas, and accompanied by Jacob Boyer. From left are: Armas, Evans, Stone and Dersom. Contributed photo