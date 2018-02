Kindergartners hold fashion show

London Elementary School kindergartners celebrated their 100th day of school by presenting a fashion show on Tuesday. Each member of Kristen Crane’s class designed a T-shirt with 100 items. Front row from left are: Lexie Jordan, 5, Rylei Meadows, 5, Jackson Stevens, 6, and Herman Paniagua, 6; second row: Colten McClain, 5, Carlie Barcus, 5, Logan Hart, 6, McKenzie Brooks, 6, and Libby Beightler, 6; third row: Aiden Bock, 6, Kiandra Oiler, 5, Clark Ewing, 6, M.J. Boyd, 5, Adelyn Rupejko, 6, Zander Thomas, 6, and Nathan Rickman, 7.

Lexie Jordan, 5 years old, struts her stuff down the runway in Kristen Crane’s kindergarten class at London Elementary School. Lexie chose to embellish her T-shirt with 100 pom-poms in celebration of 100 days of school.