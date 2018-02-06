West Jefferson appoints new part-time officer

West Jefferson mayor Ray Martin appointed a new officer to the village’s police department at the council meeting Monday night. Billie Leevy, joined by friends and family, was then sworn in as a part-time officer.

“She’s very capable and we’re excited to have her,” Martin said. The department has a six month probationary period and training that would introduce Officer Leevy to West Jefferson’s standards and expectations.

Council also addressed a tabled resolution from the Jan. 15 meeting detailing equipment purchases made by Public Service Director John Mitchell. Council previously had some concern about the price-tag of a wood chipper being $32,000.

Mitchell was absent at the Jan. 15 meeting so the decision was made to table the adoption of the resolution until further explanation could be given.

“There is a smaller unit that we looked at. The difference between the 1,000XL and the 900XL is the size of the engine, the horsepower,” Mitchell said. He added that the machine’s durability over time is what guided the decision. “This will be a piece of equipment that we will keep probably for 15 or 20 years.” The resolution passed.

Council also passed a resolution authorizing Mitchell to proceed with the village’s IT Project which would update various computer servers. Listed in the 2018 appropriation budget, the server upgrades would cost $29,000 for the police department, $25,000 for the Village Hall and $7,800 in other general upgrades to computers.

“The server will give us the networking capability. It will also give us an additional security wall,” said council president Steve Johnston. “It will also give us the ability to expand and do other things with our computers.” The upgrades will also allow the system to backup all computers simultaneously.

Mayor Martin also mentioned that interviews will be held this weekend in the continuing search for the next police chief. Martin said he hopes to have a decision by the next council meeting, Feb. 19.

Billie Leevy takes the oath to be the new part-time officer for the West Jefferson Police Department at Monday’s village council meeting. From left are: acting chief Lt. Gary McNeal, Timothy Leevy, Billie Leevy and mayor Ray Martin. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/02/web1_WJ-Police-Leevy.jpg Billie Leevy takes the oath to be the new part-time officer for the West Jefferson Police Department at Monday’s village council meeting. From left are: acting chief Lt. Gary McNeal, Timothy Leevy, Billie Leevy and mayor Ray Martin. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.