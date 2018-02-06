Jackson case moved to special grand jury

London resident, Tevin Jackson, was indicted on one count of aggravated murder by a special grand jury in the Madison County Court of Common Pleas on Monday.

Jackson, who had previously been charged with murder in the Jan. 22 shooting death of William N. Benson, had his case dismissed in the Madison County Municipal Court as a result of it being moved up to the higher court. He still remains in custody in Tri-County Regional Jail.

Assistant Prosecutor Nick Adkins moved to dismiss the case in municipal court in a motion filed Tuesday morning.

The case was originally set for preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Adkins anticipates that more charges will be brought against Jackson in the future — including the possibility of another count of murder, depending upon the findings of the current investigation.

Adkins is unsure just how much longer it will be before the investigation is concluded and any additional charges might materialize, but anticipates it will likely take one to two more weeks, he said.

“I don’t know for certain how long the investigation will take to complete,” he said. “We are working closely with the BCI.”

Jackson and Justin Coffey, both 24 and of London, attempted to forcibly break into the Lamplight Court apartment of 28-year-old Benson and his roommate, Zachary Edmond, also 28, and rob them of marijuana and cash Monday, Jan. 22. As a result, Benson, Coffey, and Edmond were all shot.

Edmond was taken to Madison Health by his neighbor, and Jackson drove himself to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Benson died on the scene, just outside of the apartment. Coffey later died from his injuries at Grant Medical Center.

A warrant was issued for Jackson’s arrest on Friday, Jan. 26 and he voluntarily turned himself into Springfield City Police on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned in the Court of Common Pleas on Friday at 9 a.m.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

