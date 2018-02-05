McFarland named Rotary’s January SOTM

London High School Senior Troy McFarland is the January Rotary Student of the Month.

Students are selected by London High School administration based on the following criteria: academic and extracurricular achievement and positive character.

He has a 3.9 grade-point average and is ranked fifth in his class. He states that his favorite class is AP Calculus BC.

He is a 4-year member of the London High School boys track team and served as captain for two years. He was the Most Valuable Field Athlete in Track and Field his junior year. He also was a Top 300 finalist for the Ohio Governor’s Art Exhibition.

He was asked to name a school staff person who has served as an inspiration and he cited English teacher Michelle Sambas. “Mrs. Sambas has always challenged me to produce the best work I can in her classes, and to make use of my full potential in every assignment. Over the years that I’ve been privileged to have her as a teacher, I know it is with thanks to her that I have grown as a writer and student through my academic career.”

Sambas states, “Troy McFarland is an unforgettable young man whose work ethic and character make him stand out from the group. Troy is a talented writer, yet he continues to work to improve and his writing is truly something I look forward to reading. It has been my pleasure to have Troy in class for three of his four years in high school and to watch him grown as both a student and an individual. His hard work and determination will help him go far and do great things. I look forward to Troy’s success in college and in life.”

After graduation he plans to attend a four-year university and major in computer engineering. He is the son of Julie McFarland of London and the late Dennis McFarland.

