Concert showcases young artists

Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) recently gave some young people an opportunity to put their talents on display.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, MCAC’s longest-standing annual event took center stage as their Young Artist Showcase was presented to an appreciative audience in the sanctuary of London’s St. Patrick Church. The Young Artist Showcase was MCAC’s very first event in August 1997.

Among the acts were vocalists Jerod Coy, Nicole Evans, Nellie Hatem, Sara Madden, Kirsten Mercer, Luke Peart, Ruth Peart, Alena Peck, Loraine Stone, and Ben Treynor.

Instrumental soloists include Heather Baugess, Danielle Bechtel, Emily Bennett, Tori Bennett, Dani Breen, Molly Dulin, Dean Harris, Jacob Hatem, Rimo Ichikawa, Kerstyn Neely, Abby Swierz, Zach Swierz, and Robert (Hobbes) Treynor IV.

A freewill offering was collected, to in-part benefit Madison County Arts Council’s Fine Arts Scholarship Fund.

London High School sophomore Kirsten Mercer sang a solo as part of Madison County Arts Council's annual Young Artist Showcase, held Sunday, Jan. 28 at St. Patrick Church. She was accompanied on the piano by her voice teacher, Valerie Tanner. West Jefferson High School junior Nicole Evans was one of close to two dozen young people who participated in the Young Artist Showcase, Madison County Arts Council's longest-running program, presented Sunday, Jan. 28. Evans performed her vocal solo with which she earned a superior rating the day before as part of the Ohio Music Education Association's annual solo competition.