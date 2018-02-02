Two sentenced in plea deals

Madison County Court of Common Pleas Judge Eamon Costello sentenced two people in his courtroom on Friday morning.

The first person to be sentenced was 31-year-old Billy Lee Seagraves of Springfield, who was originally charged with a single count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault and various gun specifications stemming from the Oct. 3 shooting of Brandon Gonzalez.

Seagraves, appearing in court for his formal pretrial on Jan. 18, initially turned down the state’s plea offer of 20 years in the penitentiary, choosing to try his luck with a jury trial instead.

Later that very evening, Seagraves was attacked by fellow inmate Cory Barthol and hit in the face with a meal tray, necessitating surgery on his nose and a stay in the hospital of three days.

Seagraves later reconsidered the state’s plea deal of 20 years, appearing once more in Costello’s courtroom with his defense counsel, Emily Mayer, and sheriff’s deputies at each side.

As part of the deal, Seagraves would be sentenced on only three of the original charges: Count I for attempted murder which carried with it a gun specification, Count II for aggravated robbery, and Count IV, kidnapping. All three counts are felonies of the first degree. The other felony charges and any accompanying gun specs were dropped as part of the deal.

After agreeing to the terms, Seagraves received an aggregate sentence of 20 years in prison and 5 years mandatory post release control.

As part of the pre-sentencing investigation, Gonzalez was consulted. He agreed with the resolution set by the state.

Also appearing before the court on Friday was Roselle Irene Mishkind, 60, of Columbus.

Mishkind had previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts — a single felony count of operating a motor a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and one felony count of harassment with a bodily substance.

The charges stem from an incident which occurred on Aug. 18 in Plain City in which another driver alerted police of Mishkind’s erratic driving.

Once pulled over by an officer, Mishkind was belligerent and uncooperative in performing attempted sobriety tests, choosing instead to hurl profanities and make lewd suggestions — ultimately spitting on him while telling him she wished she had AIDS.

She continued this type of behavior even while being booked in Tri-County Regional Jail.

This was Mishkind’s fourth alcohol related offense within as many years.

Mishkind, herself, was apologetic to the court, the officer involved, and Tri-County personnel.

Costello made it fully aware that she had a problem that she only could fix.

“Up to the age of 56, Ms. Mishkind had no interactions with the justice system,” he said. “And then the wheels came off.”

Sam Shamansky, Mishkind’s attorney, admitted as much. Speaking of her former attitude he said: “She doesn’t care about treatment, she only cares about drinking. Nobody wants to live a life like this.”

Costello referred to her as a “mean drunk” rather than a “happy drunk.”

“If you recognize these facts about yourself, you won’t have to come through a place like this,” he said.

But more serious than the damage she was doing to herself was the potential danger she presented to the greater community when emboldened by her drinking to get behind the wheel of a car.

Mishkind was sentenced to an aggregate term of 12 months in the Ohio Reformatory for Women, mandatory alcohol dependency treatment, mandatory OMVI plates, mandatory ignition interlock, 5 years license suspension, and $6,000 in fines.

