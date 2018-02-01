Celebrating 100 days

This week, several Madison County schools are celebrating a milestone: their 100th day of the academic year. London and Plain City elementary schools participated in activities Thursday, allowing students to dress up in costumes and bring snacks — both with a 100th day spin. Madison-Plains has plans for a Friday celebration and West Jefferson for Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Teachers at the schools say the celebrations can vary depending on the grade and the teacher.

“Some dress up, some bring food. It really allows the kids to understand the value of 100,” said Shelley Bope, a first grade teacher at Plain City Elementary.

Ways to celebrate can range from dressing up as a 100-year-old person, reading children’s book on the subject, doing themed arts and crafts or doing science experiments.

The schools also can use the opportunity to teach and practice counting or to learn the values of money exchanges.

Schools have taken part in the event for the last several years and welcome the opportunity to explore creative ways to acknowledge the milestone.

“It gets the students engaged. Like in the case of bringing one hundred pieces of your favorite snack, most kids enjoy counting it out themselves,” Bope said.

