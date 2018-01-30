Car crash kills one

A former London resident was killed as the result of a car crash some time around 5:30 p.m. Monday on State Route 142 in the vicinity of Sharp Avenue in London.

According to the police report, 47-year-old Scott A. “Scooter” Boyd, most recently living in Kentucky, was driving westbound on East High Street when the 1999 Honda Accord he was driving struck head-on the eastbound vehicle driven by Donald C. Chandler, of Columbus.

Boyd’s vehicle appeared to be veering toward the center lane, according a statement given by Chandler. Chandler assumed that Boyd was maneuvering to make a left-hand turn, but continued to veer left, eventually going fully into the eastbound lane which resulted in the collision, the report stated.

Chandler, who stated he was going the posted 35 mile-per-hour speed limit, did not notice that Boyd sped up or slowed down before the accident.

Boyd was trapped in the remains of his automobile.

Medics from London Fire Department were the first responders to arrive on the scene.

Attempts to perform CPR on the victim were unsuccessful due to the less-than-ideal conditions created by Boyd being trapped in the wreckage.

Madison County Coroner, Dr. James Kaehr, arrived and pronounced Boyd deceased a short time later.

Boyd’s body was transported to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Chandler was transported to Madison Health for treatment.

According to Samantha Stone Cushard, Boyd’s girlfriend of 10 years and the mother of his two young daughters, Boyd was en route to his second job at KFC.

Until recently, Boyd had been driving back and forth from Garrison, Kentucky to Columbus each day for work — a drive of over two hours each way, Cushard related.

“He worked at Dugan and Meyers Construction in Columbus during the day and KFC in London several nights a week,” she said.

The last few weeks he had been staying in London to cut down on some of the driving, according to Cushard.

Jesica Ray, who was doing construction work along with associate Merle Hines on a home site at 303 E. High St., heard the impact of the crash and immediately came outside to investigate.

“I heard this loud boom and ran outside,” Ray said. “The accident was right in front of the house.”

Ray talked to Boyd while holding his hand and feeling for a pulse. Hines and others who were appearing from the street called 911, she said.

“His airbags had been deployed and his legs were trapped under the steering wheel, but he still had a pulse…I really thought he was gonna make it,” Ray said.

Ray continued to hold Boyd’s hand and talk to him and pray until the medics arrived.

Kaehr is still awaiting the results of the autopsy, he said.

Boyd leaves behind his girlfriend and two young daughters.

