Detectives investigate allegations at Madison-Plains

The Madison County Sheriff’s office began investigating a report of “inappropriate touching” Monday at Madison-Plains Middle School following allegations made by two students. According to Sheriff Jim Sabin, the allegations were brought to the principal and superintendent, Tim Dettwiller, Friday afternoon regarding a substitute teacher in the district.

Dettwiller said that the district began an internal investigation immediately.

“We got the information, looked into it and passed it on,” Detwiller said. “The individual has, of course, been removed from the classroom and we will no longer require their services until this investigation has concluded.”

After the school finished looking into the situation, Child Services were notified over the weekend and they took the information to the sheriff’s department on Sunday.

“We were made aware of the actual allegations (Monday) morning,” Sabin said. “We’re in the process of setting up interviews with those involved.”

Officials in the district notified families on Monday about the ongoing situation. The sheriff’s office has yet to talk to the students and their families so the details of the allegations are unknown at this time.

“Until we get a chance to talk to those students, there isn’t much more we have,” Sabin said. “With cases like this, we obviously make it top priority and want to look into everything.” Sabin added that the detectives have planned to meet with the families of the two students and from there, meet with the accused.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and it is still ongoing,” Sabin said. “As information develops, we’ll proceed.”

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

