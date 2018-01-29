Shooting suspect arraigned

A London man suspected in the shooting death of another London man was arraigned in Madison County Municipal Court on Monday.

Tevin Howard Jackson, 24, appeared before Judge Eric M. Schooley where he was charged with one count of murder for the slaying of 28-year-old William N. Benson.

Jackson was represented by attorney Kevin Lennen of Rion, Rion, and Rion in Dayton, who entered a plea of not guilty on Jackson’s behalf.

According to the Jan. 26 news release put out by the London Police Department (LPD), investigators utilized a variety of sources of information such as witness statements, video sources, and forensic evidence in determining Jackson’s role in the shooting.

Jackson and Justin Coffey, also 24 and of London, attempted to forcibly break into the Lamplight Court apartment of Benson and his roommate, Zachary Edmond, 28, and rob them of marijuana and cash Jan. 22. As a result, Benson, Coffey, and Edmond were all shot.

Edmond was taken to Madison Health by his neighbor, and Jackson drove himself to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Benson died on the scene, just outside of the apartment. Coffey later died from his injuries at the Grant Medical Center.

Madison County Prosecutor Stephen J. Pronai anticipates several felony charges will likely result from the incident, including at least one charge of aggravated murder, felonious assault, and armed robbery.

“The single count of murder was a means to issue a warrant and pick (Jackson) up,” Pronai said. “But then he turned himself in.”

Pronai is meeting with BCI investigators, Madison County Sheriff Jim Sabin, and London Chief of Police Glenn Nicol on Tuesday to determine their next course of action in the case.

Given Jackson’s criminal record dating back to 2010, the state requested that a sizable bond will be set.

“His record is substantial — the bond is more than substantial,” Schooley said.

Schooley set Jackson’s bond at $1 million.

The case was set for preliminary hearing on Feb. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Jackson voluntarily turned himself into the Springfield City Police some time Sunday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest by Madison County Municipal Court on Friday.

Tevin Howard Jackson, 24, of London, is escorted into Madison County Municipal Court Monday for his arraignment. Jackson pleaded not guilty to a single count of murder. Jackson turned himself into Springfield City Police on Sunday morning after the municipal court issued a warrant for his arrest on Friday. He is the main suspect in the death of William N. Benson on the Jan. 22 shooting incident at Madison Lamplight Court Apartments in London. Jackson and friend, Justin Coffey (also 24 and of London), allegedly attempted an armed robbery for a stash of cash and marijuana at the residence of Benson and his roommate, Zachary Edmond, 28. By the end of the incident both Benson and Coffey were dead and Edmond and Jackson were injured from the shootings.

