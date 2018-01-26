Posted on by

Mayor visits class


London mayor Patrick Closser spent Friday with the entire London Middle School sixth grade class talking about government and civilizations. Social studies teacher Joe Watson’s classes are currently exploring the intricacies of government by setting up their own simulated civilizations. Closser and Watson lectured on the mechanics of government, and how to efficiently problem solve issues of governance that might arise.


Contributed photo

London mayor Patrick Closser spent Friday with the entire London Middle School sixth grade class talking about government and civilizations. Social studies teacher Joe Watson’s classes are currently exploring the intricacies of government by setting up their own simulated civilizations. Closser and Watson lectured on the mechanics of government, and how to efficiently problem solve issues of governance that might arise.

London mayor Patrick Closser spent Friday with the entire London Middle School sixth grade class talking about government and civilizations. Social studies teacher Joe Watson’s classes are currently exploring the intricacies of government by setting up their own simulated civilizations. Closser and Watson lectured on the mechanics of government, and how to efficiently problem solve issues of governance that might arise.
http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_LMS6thgradepiccol.jpegLondon mayor Patrick Closser spent Friday with the entire London Middle School sixth grade class talking about government and civilizations. Social studies teacher Joe Watson’s classes are currently exploring the intricacies of government by setting up their own simulated civilizations. Closser and Watson lectured on the mechanics of government, and how to efficiently problem solve issues of governance that might arise. Contributed photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:41 pm |    

Choctaw Lake residents on ‘Family Feud’

Choctaw Lake residents on ‘Family Feud’
5:23 pm |    

London schools receive State Auditor’s award

London schools receive State Auditor’s award
11:11 pm |    

View Post