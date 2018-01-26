Mayor visits class

London mayor Patrick Closser spent Friday with the entire London Middle School sixth grade class talking about government and civilizations. Social studies teacher Joe Watson’s classes are currently exploring the intricacies of government by setting up their own simulated civilizations. Closser and Watson lectured on the mechanics of government, and how to efficiently problem solve issues of governance that might arise.

Contributed photo