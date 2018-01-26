Choctaw Lake residents on ‘Family Feud’

Getting on TV is a once in a lifetime opportunity — unless you’re the Beckman family.

Andrew Beckman, a resident of Choctaw Lake, will appear with his family on the Jan. 30 episode of the well-known game show, Family Feud. However, for the family, the guest spot is one in a growing list of appearances on popular game shows.

Beckman is a Minnesota native turned Californian, and who now calls Madison County home. He and his wife, Michelle, have lived in the Choctaw Lake community for the last year and a half and as a captain in the United States Air Force, Beckman is currently employed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton as a project manager.

“We moved here from Santa Barbara and just really love it here,” Beckman said. “After living in California, we were happy to come back to the Midwest.”

TV family

Beckman and his family have appeared on Let’s Make a Deal on five separate occasions. His brother, Ben, was on the show first in 2013. The following year, Beckman and his wife got on the show and lost a car prize but were asked back two other times. His parents, Steve and LoRae, were on in 2015 and took home a prize of $5,000.

“We’re pretty obnoxious,” Beckman said of the family. “I think producers like that because we tend to be loud and fun.”

Playing the Feud

The family participated in tryouts for the show in September 2016 where they went up against some 2,000 other families.

“You do the tryouts and it’s like a practice round against another family,” Beckman said. “We just try to be fun and play to our strengths to get the producers interested.”

After an extended period of waiting, the family was invited back to make a video for the producers and were entered in the running.

“Even at that point you don’t really know,” he said. “They send you a postcard that basically says ‘you could be selected.’” Two months after receiving that, the family was sent a message consisting of a series of a dates to go to Atlanta, Georgia for their taping.

“The taping was in May. We flew out — which they paid for, that and the hotel. It was just the five of us, the nuclear family. They asked spouses not to come,” Beckman said. His team was himself, his parents, his brother, and his sister, Becki Bahnson. “We did two tapings, the sixteenth and seventeenth. It was an absolute blast.”

Beckman said getting to meet the show’s host, comedian Steve Harvey, was exciting.

“During the commercials, he wouldn’t go back to his dressing room. He would do about 15 minutes of stand-up comedy,” Beckman said. “He was a class-act.”

The episode will air on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. on the CW Network along with a second show just after the Beckman’s appearance. Their show is listed as season 19, episode 104.

Andrew Beckman, a resident of Choctaw Lake, stands with his family and host, Steve Harvey, at a taping of the game show Family Feud. Beckman's episode will air Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. on the CW Network. The Beckman family from left are: Ben Beckman, Andrew Beckman, Becki Bahnson, Steve Harvey, LoRae Beckman and Steve Beckman.

