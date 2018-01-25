Man exposes himself at Arbors West

Employees of Arbors West in West Jefferson received a surprised visit from someone who claimed to be Jesus Christ on Wednesday night.

West Jefferson Police Department dispatched officer Matthew Stevens to the scene of 375 W. Main St. around 8:41 p.m. after receiving a call from an Arbors employee who reported a strange man was in the parking lot exposing himself.

The small group of employees tried to hold the suspect at the scene until the officer’s arrival, according to the police report.

The suspect was sitting in his car digging through a black bag when Stevens arrived.

The man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Bryan Weber of Columbus, introduced himself as “Jesus Christ.”

“I wasn’t provided identification when I came into this Earth,” he told Stevens while frantically digging through a book bag.

Weber was in a state of “excited delirium” the report stated.

Weber had a pill bottle in his hand and was asked to put it down by the officer.

“I’ll take a few more of these pills and I will be fine,” Weber is reported to have said as he attempted to swallow the entire contents of the bottle.

Officer Stevens then removed the pill bottle from Weber and then Weber from the vehicle, asking him to place his hands behind his back — to which Weber resisted.

“I don’t want to go to jail, I don’t trust the justice system,” Weber shouted.

Stevens called for backup as soon as Weber started to resist.

They struggled briefly outside of the vehicle before Stevens managed to take Weber to the ground.

According to the report, while the suspect was on the ground, the officer struck him several times in attempt to gain control of his hands.

Through the scuffle, Weber is reported to have yelled “Kill me!” several times.

Weber continued to resist until his backup Sgt. Robert Campbell arrived to assist.

The suspect was still not compliant with orders to desist.

Trooper Jason Hofmann of the Ohio Highway State Patrol then arrived on the scene, the report stated.

Officer Stevens then delivered a series of knee strikes to the abdomen to gain control of Weber’s hands, but they were not effective.

Both Hofmann and Campbell deployed their pepper spray to Weber’s face, to little effect.

Stevens then used his taser on Weber’s lower back, also to little effect according to the police report.

Somehow, Weber was eventually subdued and a medic was called.

Weber was treated on the scene and then transported to Doctors Hospital and warrants issued for his arrest.

Arbors employee and witness to the kerfuffle, Shannon Kaltenbach, said, “The officers did a fantastic job and we were grateful. Any time there is an issue they are great.”

Arbors West administrator, Karen Luther, would not comment on the matter, citing corporate policy.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.