Williamson named Madison Press Editor

Michael Williamson has been named Editor of The Madison Press.

“We’re looking forward to having Mike on board as the new Editor,” said Lane Moon, Regional Publisher for AIM Media publications in Ohio including The Madison Press. “His enthusiasm, focus, and dedication to the job makes me confident he will do well in this position.”

Williamson has worked for The Press since fall of 2017 when he joined the staff as a full-time reporter. Since then, he has covered stories all around the county and with regular assignments in Plain City, Mount Sterling, and West Jefferson. Prior to that, he worked as an agricultural reporter for Rural Life Today, a farm publication which covers more than 60 of Ohio’s 88 counties. Before starting in journalism, he worked in a variety of fields around central Ohio including retail, greenhouses, and construction.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to oversee the newspaper in my community,” Williamson said. “My hope is to accurately reflect the area and build relationships with members of Madison County.”

Williamson has lived in or around the county his whole life and has gotten to know the community both as a resident and as a reporter and currently lives in Plain City with his wife. His educational background is in film and media and he brings his knowledge and love for the area to the job of Editor. He also looks forward to chronicling the events of Madison County through The Press, the Plain City Advocate and the Madison County Community Guide.

He also wants to encourage communication from all of Madison County towns and welcomes stories and suggestions.

He can be reached at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619 or mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com.

Michael Williamson http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_Williamson-Michaelcol.jpg Michael Williamson