Shooter declines plea deal

Billy L. Seagraves, 31, of Springfield, appeared in Madison County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning for a formal pretrial accompanied by his legal counsel of Joe Edwards and Emily Mayer.

Seagraves has been indicted on a single count of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault resulting from the Oct. 3 shooting of Brandon Gonzalez.

The 25-year-old Gonzalez had been shot in the torso by a small caliber handgun at 19 W. Fifth St. sometime before 1 p.m. on that day.

Seagraves’ previous convictions include breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, and violation of a protection order, all in 2013.

In 2016 Seagraves was sentenced to Warren Correctional Institution for attempted abduction.

Seagraves was flanked by two Madison County Sheriff’s deputies as a security precaution because he had made several threats of physical harm toward prosecutor Nick Adkins while being detained at Tri-County Regional Jail.

Despite the threats, Seagraves was seen crying in his seat after being brought into the courtroom.

Adkins presented a plea deal that would sentence Seagraves to 20 years in the the penitentiary in exchange for a guilty plea on unspecified charges.

Seagraves declined the offer from the state, choosing to take his chances with a jury — a gamble that could potentially land him in prison for nearly 60 years.

Dustin Fent, a long-time friend of Seagraves, and his only supporter in attendance for the proceedings, said “I don’t blame him for not taking it. He ain’t got much to live for, but twenty years is an awful long time.”

Seagraves’ jury trial is set for Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

