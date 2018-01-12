What’s the score? Try perfect ACT for JA junior

The Jonathan Alder Board of Education held its first meeting of 2018 Thursday evening.

Board members voted on a President Pro-Tem to start the meeting, naming Mary Jo Boyd to the position. Christine Blacka was voted in as Vice President and the board also filled its one vacant seat with Shannon Foust.

Sandy Moser, a high school junior, was commended for earning a perfect score of 36 on the ACT test in October. She and her parents were at the meeting. The board also received cards and posters from students and staff for January’s Board Member Appreciation Month.

Other student and staff commendations included:

• Jonathan Alder High School staff and students for being named to the AP National Honor Roll for the second year in a row (Jonathan Alder High School is one of 447 school districts in the U.S. and Canada to receive this recognition).

• Jonathan Alder Junior High School staff and students recognized for being one of 270 schools in the state to receive the Momentum Award for Straight A’s in Value Added on the State Report Card.

• Daniel Rodriguez, Jonathan Alder High School senior, for his work researching, writing, and directing, the junior high Drama Club play, “The Indian Pioneer” the true story of Jonathan Alder.

• Monroe Elementary School staff and students for their Days of Giving efforts on Dec. 18-19.

