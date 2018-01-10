London School Board holds first meetings of 2018

The London City Board of Education held its first two meetings of 2018 on Tuesday evening — first to conduct its organizational meeting and then a regular working session.

As part of the organizational meeting, board members, including the newly-elected Donovan Cooper, were sworn into office by Treasurer Trevor Gummere.

The board also nominated and elected its officers, choosing Darryl Brown as president and Jonathan Stahl as vice president.

Donovan Cooper was appointed as London City Schools’ delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association Annual Conference in November, with Darryl Brown as the alternate.

Ed Maynor was appointed to continue as Legislative Liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA).

Committee appointments were as follows:

• Representative to Tax Abatement Committee Liaison — Marv Homan

• Representative to London Community Foundation — Stahl

• Representatives to London City Schools Foundation — Brown and Maynor

• Representatives to the London City Businesses Advisory Council — Cooper and Maynor

• Finance and Buildings/Grounds Committee — Homan and Stahl

• OSBA Central Region Chapter Liaison — Cooper

The board also established the schedule for regular monthly meetings for the rest of the year. They will continue to be held in room 311 of the London High School lecture hall on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The dates are: Feb. 13, March 13, April 17, May 8, June 12, July 17, Aug. 7, Sept. 11, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, and Dec. 11.

In the regular meeting, the major points of interest were both transportation related.

Superintendent Dr. Lou Kramer informed the board that the district had been investigating transportation software that would help in updating the antiquated busing system that is in current use.

Historically, the bus routes have been handed down from transportation to director to transportation director and tracked via spreadsheet, Kramer said.

Transversa, the software being considered, was a sizable investment Kramer told the board. He believed the cost of around $20,000 (plus $1,400-$1,500 a year in licensing fees) would be offset by savings in busing efficiency on the back end.

Kramer also informed the board of changes to elementary school arrival and dismissal as of Jan. 4.

According to the school website, the lane running parallel to Elm Street and directly in front of London Elementary School (LES) is now designated for two way lane traffic.

Other plans to support the traffic pattern change include replacing both gates separating the campus lane and entrance to the elementary playground, purchase of additional radios to support an efficient arrival and dismissal, the website stated.

Starting at 8 a.m., drivers that will be dropping children off in the morning will now proceed to the playground parking lot. They will enter through the entrance off Elm Street and exit onto Keny Boulevard. Designated drop off zones will be established where an LES staff member will greet your child and help him/her get out of the car. Drivers will remain in the car and follow the flow of traffic in a single file line. Students will enter through the ‘C Door’ and walk to the cafeteria for breakfast or to the designated gym.

For afternoon pick up, drivers will line up on the playground parking lot no earlier than 3 p.m.

Parents will park in front on the designated cones and the staff member on duty will bring children to their respective cars. Student’s names will be written on a card, which will be located in the front of the driver’s vehicle. The driver will remain in the car and follow the flow of traffic in a single file line. The afternoon pick up will no longer be staggered based on grade levels. Drivers will be able to pick up all of their students, no matter the grade level, at the same time.

Dismissal will continue to occur at 3:15 p.m.

Preschool pick up and drop off will now take place in the front of the LES building.

Parents may park in the parking lot located in front of LES and walk their child over using the crosswalk. The preschool staff will meet you and your child in the front of the elementary.

A diagram of the proceedings, as well as these instructions, is available on the schools’ website.

“So far, it is going as expected,” Kramer said.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.