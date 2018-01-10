London man stabs himself in fall

A London man was Careflighted Wednesday morning as the result of an accidental stab wound.

Raymond Vincent, of School Street, was attempting to stand up from his chair when he slipped and fell while holding a fishing knife and thereby stabbed himself, according to the police report.

The 79-year-old then walked to his next door neighbor’s house at 40 School St. to ask for assistance.

Neighbor Eric Morris answered the door to find Vincent standing there with the filleting knife protruding from his chest.

A surprised Morris yelled upstairs to his fiance, Eva Ferrell, to come down and assist.

Ferrell then took control of the situation, telling Morris to call 911.

“Eric couldn’t stand all of that blood, so I had him make the call,” Ferrell said. “I took a towel and wrapped it around where the knife was and applied pressure.”

According to Ferrell, Vincent stated that he had stabbed himself two hours prior to coming over to seek help.

When asked why he had waited so long, Ferrell reported that Vincent told her he had wanted to remove the knife from his body himself. He had come over because he was incapable of driving.

Responders from Madison County EMS, London Fire Department and officers from London Police Department were dispatched to the scene around 10:55 a.m.

Medics treated the still-conscious Vincent on the scene, but determined his injuries warranted him being transported by medical helicopter to OSU Hospitals in Columbus.

London Fire Department secured the landing zone for the incoming helicopter in the vacant field behind the old high school alongside East First Street, according to London Chief of Police Glenn Nicol.

The incident has been determined an accident, according to Nicol.

“We are all praying that our neighbor, Ray, will be okay,” Ferrell said.

