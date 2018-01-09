OSU Extension to offer meetings for farmers this month

OSU Extension Madison County, in partnership with Madison County Farm Bureau, will be offering a series of educational meetings for the agricultural community throughout the month of January. These meetings are designed to maximize farm profitability, highlight existing technology, and increase understanding of current tax law.

The following programs will be offered at various locations throughout the county and open the public, although registration is required. These programs are made possible through OSU Extension funding and Farm Bureau membership dues.

Friday, Jan. 12: Farmers’ Breakfast: Closing the Gap: Maximizing your Farm’s Soybean Yield, 8:30-10 a.m., Der Dutchman Restaurant, 445 S. Jefferson Ave., Plain City. Breakfast and registration from 8:30-9 a.m. with guest speaker following from 9-10 a.m. Special guest Laura Lindsay, OSU Extension Specialist in Soybean Production. Registration required. The cost is free and includes a hot breakfast buffet. Pre-registration required. Contact Mary Griffith at 740-852-0975 or griffith.483@osu.edu.

Thursday, Jan. 18: CAUV Meeting: 8:30-10 a.m., Beck’s Hybrids, 720 U.S. Route 40, London. Madison County CAUV values have been reappraised and updated for 2017. Amy Milam, Director of Legal Education at the Ohio Farm Bureau, will review the updated values and answer questions about 2017 CAUV values, the recently passed CAUV reform, and how CAUV reform will influence values in the future. The cost is free and includes a hot breakfast. Pre-registration required. Contact Mary Griffith at 740-852-0975 or griffith.483@osu.edu.

Friday, Jan. 26: The 2018 Grain Outlook Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Der Dutchman, 445 S. Jefferson Ave., Plain City. Topics include Grain Market Outlook (Matt Roberts); Examining the 2018 Farm Economy (Barry Ward); Free Trade Agreements: Why They Matter to U.S. Agriculture (Ian Sheldon). The cost is $15 and includes a hot breakfast. Registration required by Friday, Jan. 19. Contact Union County Extension at 937-644-8117.

Monday, Jan. 29: Farmers’ Ag Income Tax Webinar 10 a.m. to noon. This online presentation will help farmers prepare 2017 taxes. Topics include income and deductions; transfer of farm assets; farm employees; self-employment and social security benefits; and miscellaneous ag tax issues. OSU Extension specialists Barry Ward, Chris Bruynis and David Marrison will present. To register contact Julie Moosemoose.14@osu.edu, 614-292-2433.