Plain City announces $2 million street projects

The Village of Plain City sent out letters last Friday, Jan. 5 informing residents of the planned construction projects for this summer and 2019. Projects would cover the reconstruction of a new water main and drainage system for two streets: Maple Street, which would begin this year, followed by Gay Street starting the summer of 2019.

Village engineer Jeff Coleman says getting started is a matter of securing funding.

“We’re into the next round of funding now and it’s for the small government portion,” Coleman said. “This funding is available to villages of less than 5,000 people.” Villages applying for the grant have to meet criteria according to the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC); however, there are a number of rounds of the application process. This allows a village to have multiple opportunities to secure the funds.

Funding will come in the form of a grant from the OPWC and the CIP (Capital Improvement Project) income tax levy. The levy, which was passed in 2016, allows the village to use money for utilities improvements and projects like this water system. In getting funding from OPWC, the village also has to match a dollar amount with the grant which the levy will help with as well. The village was denied funding in the initial steps of the applying process but Coleman said he feels confident that they will get the funding for the small government grant.

“OPWC should be voting on it at their May 10 meeting, so we should know sometime after that,” Coleman said. The village plans to start the Maple Street portion of the reconstruction in July, working on the system running from the southern end of the street at the West Avenue intersection to the northern intersection at Main Street.

“We’re doing the design for both projects now,” Cole said. “Although we have to reapply for the second one next year, it’s cheaper to do one design plan. Especially since the streets are so close together.”

The projects will consist of a number of improvements, including:

• New water main, water service lines, and curb stops will be installed and tied into existing water service lines at the right of way lines at applicable locations.

• A new sanitary sewer will be installed, including new sanitary laterals that will tie into existing sanitary laterals at the right of way lines at applicable locations.

• A new storm water drainage system will be installed including catch basin to improve roadway drainage. The new storm water system will outlet to the existing creek coming from both directions of the roadway corridors.

• Roadway cross sections will be reconstructed to introduce a uniform pavement width for the entire corridor length of each street. Maple Street will consist of two 10 foot lanes, while Gay Street will consist of two 11 foot lanes.

The current cost estimate for both projects is $2,145,425 with a design engineering fee total of $108,615.

