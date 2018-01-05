Madison County charges man in drug death

A 30-year-old Jeffersonville man was arraigned Friday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide in Madison County.

Jesse L. Wilson was being held in the Fayette County Jail since a conviction Nov. 13 after he admitted to selling fentanyl to a person through Facebook messenger. With no prior convictions, he was sentenced in the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas to serve 180 days in the county jail for drug trafficking.

But records show Wilson was picked up Thursday out of the Fayette County Jail by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant issued for his arrest.

He is now being held in the Tri-County Regional Jail on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony.

The charges were handed down Dec. 14 in an indictment by a Madison County grand jury, records show.

Wilson was arraigned in the Madison County Court of Common Pleas Friday on the charges, according to the Madison County Clerk of Courts office.

The indictment alleges that on or about March 15, in Madison County, Wilson caused the death of a person while in the commission of committing a felony crime; and that he caused the death recklessly; and that he knowingly sold Carfentanil and corrupted another with drugs.

According to records, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a suspicious death that occurred March 15 in Madison County. Reports state Kelsey Maynard was found on the side of State Route 323 SE on March 15. Late Friday afternoon, Madison County Assistant Prosecutor Nick Adkins confirmed that Maynard was the victim in Wilson’s indictment.

Wilson’s next hearing in Madison County Common Pleas Court on the charges is scheduled Feb. 16.

Information revealed in Wilson’s Fayette County case last year showed that Wilson and another man arranged a drug sale over Facebook messenger. The man told police that he thought he was purchasing a Percocet pill from Wilson and the man said he snorted the whole baggie of white powder in Wilson’s garage before leaving to go home.

But the man said that after leaving Wilson’s house, Wilson soon messaged him to tell him to be careful because there was fentanyl in the powdered substance. The man soon overdosed but survived after someone inside the home found him and called 911. At the time, law enforcement officers requested and obtained a report of Wilson’s past Facebook messages, reports said.

Drugs allegedly sold on Facebook may have led to woman’s death

By Ashley Bunton

Contact Ashley at 740-313-0355 or connect on Twitter by searching Twitter.com for @ashbunton and sending a message.

