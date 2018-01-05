Madison County schools close on Friday

Nearly 200 schools across the state closed Friday due to varying weather conditions and of the 200, including all of the Madison County districts.

Many districts, including London City Schools began with a delay being announced Thursday evening, but by 7 a.m. Friday, the decision came to closing. Although a light dusting of snow fell across the county overnight, the major reason for closing was the wind chill.

The National Weather Service issued a weather advisory that will be in effect until Saturday morning. According to the alert, central Ohio may experience wind chills between five and 20 below zero.

Many of the schools in Madison County have a wind chill limit of -10, at which point a delay is issued until the temperature lets up. Since the advisory goes for more than 24 hours, school districts had no choice but to cancel ahead of the weekend.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.