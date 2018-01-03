Heavy damage in London house fire

The home of a London man caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

The house, 163 Western Ave., is owned by Butch Scott, who was not only the owner, but the sole resident.

According to the report by the London Fire Department, Station 360 was dispatched to the address at 5:44 p.m. with engines arriving at the scene at 5:48 p.m. to find a working fire emanating from the structure’s roof.

Lt. Nic Smith established incident command of the scene.

Also arriving on the scene were Engine 251 of Jefferson Township Fire Department and Engines 291 and 292 of Central Townships Joint Fire District.

Engine 360 made an interior attack on the fire as Firefighter Ben Buckley and Firefighter Chad Lawhun pulled the gable vent before going to the roof to ventilate.

A combined team consisting of crew members from Engines 360 and 292 made entry into the structure to open walls and the ceiling to check the fire’s extension.

Engine 291 pulled a second hose and attacked the fire from the left side of the house.

Crew members from Engine 251 relieved the members from Engines 360 and 292 before continuing the interior overhaul and hitting any “hot spots.”

Ohio Edison and Columbia gas shut off the respective utilities.

The fire was out and the scene was cleared at 7:42 p.m.

The house, which was not insured, sustained heavy damage, according to the report.

Upon the completion of Lt. Mark Foster’s investigation, it was determined that the fire started in the kitchen portion of the house, caused by a portable electric heater.

Scott had been using the heater to thaw frozen pipes he said.

According to information from the County Auditor’s website, Scott took possession of the house in 2007.

A gofundme account has been created to assist Scott in his time of need. Those wishing to donate may do so by accessing: www.gofundme.com/help-butch-scott-from-house-fire.

A London house at 163 Western Ave. caught fire Tuesday evening. Firefighters determined the cause of the fire was due to the use of a space heater in the kitchen of the house. Owner Butch Scott, had been using the heater to thaw frozen pipes. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_Scottfireflamescol.jpg A London house at 163 Western Ave. caught fire Tuesday evening. Firefighters determined the cause of the fire was due to the use of a space heater in the kitchen of the house. Owner Butch Scott, had been using the heater to thaw frozen pipes.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.