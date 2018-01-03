Cold causes Plain City water main break

A crew of village workers was sent to the location of a water main break in Plain City Tuesday night. The extreme temperatures, ranging from sub-zero numbers to single digits, caused the break just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Gay Street and West Avenue.

The village’s Water/Wastewater Superintendent, Wade Leimeister, said the main was repaired around 12:30 a.m., using a band to seal the opening.

“There was no boil alert issued since we were able to get it taken care of within a few hours,” Leimeister said. “The damage was done to a very old pipe. We plan on replacing that whole water main next year.”

In the event of a boil alert being issued, the residents would be notified through the village website, social media, and with door hangers. Those using water for cooking or drinking would be advised to boil it for at least one minute before use. Leimeister said a way to prevent frozen pipes would be to keep a slight drip going from a faucet. Several frozen pipes and shut off water situations have been reported to the village since the start of the sub-zero temperatures.

“In some cases, there have been residents who have been without water for a couple of days,” Leimeister said. “Keeping that water flowing helps to avoid that.”

If residents experience those issues or see pooling water on or around their property, they are urged to report the issues to the village at 614-873-3527.

Water flowing over a sidewalk on Gay Street in Plain City Tuesday night. Village crews were called to fix a water main break. If residents see pooling water on or around their property, they are urged to call the village at 614-873-3527. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_SidewalkWater.jpg Water flowing over a sidewalk on Gay Street in Plain City Tuesday night. Village crews were called to fix a water main break. If residents see pooling water on or around their property, they are urged to call the village at 614-873-3527. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press Village of Plain City crew works to repair a water main break at the intersection of Gay Street and West Avenue Tuesday night. A band was placed around the pipe, fixing the issue. Cold temperatures have been responsible for a number of plumbing issues in the county. Residents are advised to keep a faucet slightly dripping during sub-zero temperatures. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/01/web1_PCWater2-copy.jpg Village of Plain City crew works to repair a water main break at the intersection of Gay Street and West Avenue Tuesday night. A band was placed around the pipe, fixing the issue. Cold temperatures have been responsible for a number of plumbing issues in the county. Residents are advised to keep a faucet slightly dripping during sub-zero temperatures. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

