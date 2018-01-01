‘Nite Owl Theatre’ in London New Year’s Eve

London’s State Theater hosted another installment of the ongoing “Nite Owl Theatre” productions on New Year’s Eve. The night’s feature was a family-friendly animated classic with appearances from three different guest stars from the film. With commentary from legendary host, Fritz the Nite Owl, “Nite Owl Theatre” events are a recreation of the Emmy-winning show which ran on Central Ohio late-night television from 1974-1971. For more information about upcoming shows at the State Theater, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/londonstatetheater/. For more information about “Nite Owl Theater,” visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/niteowltheatre/. Pictured are: “Nite Owl Theatre” producer, Mike McGraner and special guest, Daffy Duck.

London’s State Theater hosted another installment of the ongoing “Nite Owl Theatre” productions on New Year’s Eve. The night’s feature was a family-friendly animated classic with appearances from three different guest stars from the film. With commentary from legendary host, Fritz the Nite Owl, “Nite Owl Theatre” events are a recreation of the Emmy-winning show which ran on Central Ohio late-night television from 1974-1971. For more information about upcoming shows at the State Theater, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/londonstatetheater/. For more information about “Nite Owl Theater,” visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/niteowltheatre/. Pictured are: “Nite Owl Theatre” producer, Mike McGraner and special guest, Daffy Duck.