New Year’s Eve shooting incident leaves man dead, woman fighting for her life

MECHANICSBURG — A domestic shooting incident at 9815 Loveless Road in southeast Champaign County’s Goshen Township on Sunday afternoon left a man dead and his wife fighting for her life.

Joe Hooper, age 51, was pronounced dead at the scene by Champaign County Coroner Dr. Joshua Richards.

Hooper’s wife, Pamelia G. Hooper, age 48, was severely injured in the violent incident. She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton by CareFlight where she was listed in critical condition in the trauma intensive care unit on Monday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, authorities were called to the residential address on the report of an “active shooting” situation with two people “down” at the scene.

On arrival, responders worked to secure the weapons and locate the two gunshot victims.

Just after 2 p.m., the shooting scene was reported to 911 dispatch as contained with a helicopter requested to fly two victims. At approximately 2:40 p.m. the coroner was called to the scene on the report of the deceased man.

Police tape surrounded the residential property as investigators worked to determine the chain of events. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in charge at the scene. Area EMS also responded.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident remains under investigation.

No further details on the order of the shootings or the chronology of events were available from authorities at press time on Monday.

By Brenda Burns Managing Editor Urbana Daily Citizen

Reach Brenda Burns at bburns@aimmediamidwest.com or by calling 937-508-2301 or 937-652-1331, ext. 1771.

